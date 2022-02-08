TODAY is National Pizza Day (as if we need an excuse!)

The annual event takes place on February 9 each year, celebrating the doughy deliciousness that comes in many forms.

We asked our readers on Facebook where the best places are to get a slice of the action – here’s some of the suggestions (backed up by positive reviews).

Shedlife Woodfired Pizza

Although this list is Newport focused, Shedlife Woodfire Pizza – based at the Crown pub beer garden on Dan-Y-Rhiw Terrace in Abercarn – got mentioned too many times to not earn a spot. The family run eatery has five stars on Facebook based on 172 reviews.

Shedlife Woodfired Pizza (Picture: Facebook reviewer)

One woman, who won a pizza in a competition, wrote: “This was the most authentic pizza we have had since visiting Italy on holiday! Totally delicious, freshly cooked, and excellent customer service! You want a great pizza? Don’t go anywhere else… we won’t!”

Another wrote:

“Best pizza I have ever eaten!”

Find Shedlife Woodfired Pizza on Facebook: @shedlifepizza

Ristorante Vittorio

Ristorante Vittorio (also known as Vittorio’s) is an established family run Italian restaurant on Stow Hill in Newport which boasts a handmade artisan pizza oven. It has 4.9 stars on Facebook based on 531 reviews.

Ristorante Vittorio in Newport

One reviewer wrote:

“Excellent pizza - the best in Newport!”

A regular diner added: “Fantastic food, great atmosphere, attentive and friendly staff. Couldn’t recommend more - never fails to impress.”

Find Vittorio’s on Facebook: facebook.com/vittoriosnewport

Mamma Lina’s Italian Restaurant

This award-winning Italian restaurant, based on Tregwilym Road in Rogerstone, is another firm favourite of food fans – even serving a metre long pizza. It has 4.9 stars on Facebook based on 419 reviews.

The metre long pizza at Mamma Lina's in Rogerstone

One reviewer, who enjoyed a metre long pizza and their bottomless prosecco, wrote:

“The service was very attentive, and we did not have to call staff over to refill our glasses – met our every need. The pizza was excellent (I have always said best pizza in Newport at least).”

She praised their “wide choice” of toppings, adding: “Excellent staff, excellent food. A lovely experience – will certainly return and recommend to others.”

Another reviewer described their meal as “stunning” and the owner as a delight, while another review praises the “warm and welcoming atmosphere” and “delicious” food.

Find Mamma Lina’s on Facebook: @mammalinas

RK Pizza Point

RK Pizza Point on Caerleon Road in Newport has proven popular – the business is for sale but remains open. It has five stars on Facebook based on 30 reviews.

A first-time trier wrote: “This is now my favourite takeaway… incredibly tasty, perfect amount of toppings – the cheese stuffed base is amazing!

“The food came 20 minutes earlier than expected! Delivery guy was awesome… plan to order from them again.”

RK Pizza Point (Picture: Facebook)

Another, who tried it for the first time, said:

“Wasn’t disappointed – it was lush… will be ordering again.”

And a regularly recommended them for “delicious” food and “great customer service”.

Find RK Pizza Point on Facebook: @rkpizzapoint

Mama Julia’s Kitchen

Mama Julia’s Kitchen on Park Way in Newport is reader recommended for its homemade pizza – it has five stars on Facebook based on 75 reviews.

A reviewer, trying it for the first time was “very impressed” and wrote:

“Stunning authentic pizza. Will certainly be ordering again.”

Mama Julia's Kitchen in Newport (Pictures: Facebook)

A regular customer wrote: “Once again a fantastic homemade pizza - you won't be disappointed” while another reviewer said: “This is quite possibly the nicest pizza I have had… far better than a Dominoes.”

Find Mama Julia’s Kitchen on Facebook: @MamaJuliasKitchen