TODAY is National Pizza Day (as if we need an excuse!)
The annual event takes place on February 9 each year, celebrating the doughy deliciousness that comes in many forms.
We asked our readers on Facebook where the best places are to get a slice of the action – here’s some of the suggestions (backed up by positive reviews).
Shedlife Woodfired Pizza
Although this list is Newport focused, Shedlife Woodfire Pizza – based at the Crown pub beer garden on Dan-Y-Rhiw Terrace in Abercarn – got mentioned too many times to not earn a spot. The family run eatery has five stars on Facebook based on 172 reviews.
One woman, who won a pizza in a competition, wrote: “This was the most authentic pizza we have had since visiting Italy on holiday! Totally delicious, freshly cooked, and excellent customer service! You want a great pizza? Don’t go anywhere else… we won’t!”
Another wrote:
“Best pizza I have ever eaten!”
Find Shedlife Woodfired Pizza on Facebook: @shedlifepizza
Ristorante Vittorio
Ristorante Vittorio (also known as Vittorio’s) is an established family run Italian restaurant on Stow Hill in Newport which boasts a handmade artisan pizza oven. It has 4.9 stars on Facebook based on 531 reviews.
One reviewer wrote:
“Excellent pizza - the best in Newport!”
A regular diner added: “Fantastic food, great atmosphere, attentive and friendly staff. Couldn’t recommend more - never fails to impress.”
Find Vittorio’s on Facebook: facebook.com/vittoriosnewport
Mamma Lina’s Italian Restaurant
This award-winning Italian restaurant, based on Tregwilym Road in Rogerstone, is another firm favourite of food fans – even serving a metre long pizza. It has 4.9 stars on Facebook based on 419 reviews.
One reviewer, who enjoyed a metre long pizza and their bottomless prosecco, wrote:
“The service was very attentive, and we did not have to call staff over to refill our glasses – met our every need. The pizza was excellent (I have always said best pizza in Newport at least).”
She praised their “wide choice” of toppings, adding: “Excellent staff, excellent food. A lovely experience – will certainly return and recommend to others.”
Another reviewer described their meal as “stunning” and the owner as a delight, while another review praises the “warm and welcoming atmosphere” and “delicious” food.
Find Mamma Lina’s on Facebook: @mammalinas
RK Pizza Point
RK Pizza Point on Caerleon Road in Newport has proven popular – the business is for sale but remains open. It has five stars on Facebook based on 30 reviews.
A first-time trier wrote: “This is now my favourite takeaway… incredibly tasty, perfect amount of toppings – the cheese stuffed base is amazing!
“The food came 20 minutes earlier than expected! Delivery guy was awesome… plan to order from them again.”
Another, who tried it for the first time, said:
“Wasn’t disappointed – it was lush… will be ordering again.”
And a regularly recommended them for “delicious” food and “great customer service”.
Find RK Pizza Point on Facebook: @rkpizzapoint
Mama Julia’s Kitchen
Mama Julia’s Kitchen on Park Way in Newport is reader recommended for its homemade pizza – it has five stars on Facebook based on 75 reviews.
A reviewer, trying it for the first time was “very impressed” and wrote:
“Stunning authentic pizza. Will certainly be ordering again.”
A regular customer wrote: “Once again a fantastic homemade pizza - you won't be disappointed” while another reviewer said: “This is quite possibly the nicest pizza I have had… far better than a Dominoes.”
Find Mama Julia’s Kitchen on Facebook: @MamaJuliasKitchen
