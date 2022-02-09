The POLITICAL debate programme Question Time will make a return to Newport for the first time in nearly eight years – and you can be in the audience.
There's still plenty of time for Newportonians to put their questions to politicians and panellists, as they face an hour-long grilling mediated by presenter Fiona Bruce.
The show will be broadcast from Newport's Riverfront theatre although it's not been confirmed who will make up the panel.
But there’s no shortage of topics to talk about this time when the show airs in Newport tomorrow evening – with Boris Johnson facing pressure to retract a comment he made towards Kier Starmer about disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile in the House of Commons last week.
Thursday’s show, which airs at 10.35pm for an hour, comes almost eight years since Question Time’s last appearance in the city.
In 2014, former presenter David Dimbleby was joined in the Riverfront Theatre by former Conservative defence minister Anna Soubry, Labour's former shadow education minister Rushanara Ali, former Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Elfyn Llwyd, restaurant critic and writer Jay Rayner and columnist Melanie Phillips.
Applications to be in the audience for tomorrow night’s show are still open and you can apply here.
