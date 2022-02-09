NEWPORT County AFC needed to give loan star Ollie Cooper a breather at Northampton after a draining spell, revealed manager James Rowberry.

The 22-year-old Swansea City prospect has been one of the stars of the Exiles’ season, setting the tone with energy off the ball and being creative on it with nine assists.

However, Cooper was left out of the XI for the first time since September in the 1-0 defeat at Sixfields, coming on for the last half hour.

Only two players, defenders Cameron Norman and Mickey Demetriou, have played more League Two minutes than the attacking midfielder.

Cooper has played in 25 of 26 games EFL games since arriving on deadline day, 23 of them as a starter, and Rowberry stressed the importance of protecting him for the run-in.

“He had started 19 games in a row for the first time in senior football. I needed to manage him and his workload. We always had a thought of bringing him on and he did well when he came on.”

Cooper and Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz, 21, will be vital if the Exiles are to push for promotion to the fourth tier.

“We have to manage them physically and mentally to make sure we give them the best opportunity to perform each week,” said Rowberry.

“That’s why we have got a big squad, so that we can utilise players when needed.”