Eastenders star Jamie Borthwick has reportedly been hit with a six-month driving ban, leaving BBC bosses furious.
The 27-year-old actor has portrayed Jay Brown on Albert Square for more than 15 years after joining the show in December 2006 aged 12.
Jamie was reportedly banned after racking up 12 points on his licence for speeding fines.
Jamie is based in Romford while the soap is bases in Borehamwood, in Hertfordshire and bosses are worried about having to provide a driver for the actor.
A soap source told The Sun: “Eastenders bosses are furious. It’s not a good look.
"If soap bosses lay on a driver for him, then other stars will want the same.”
Borthwick won the Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress award in 2008 for his role in the long-running soap.
He also stared alongside his second cousin Charlie Winter who played Hunter Owen on the show.
Eastenders continues to air on BBC One or is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
