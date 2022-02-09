CHEPSTOW Show is returning this summer after a coronavirus enforced absence.

The show, will be held on Saturday, August 13 at Chepstow Racecourse and organisers Chepstow Agricultural Society promise "a fun-filled family day out".

"We very much hope you will be able to join us for the day," they said.

"Our move to the Racecourse in 2013 proved popular with exhibitors, traders and public. We hope we can count on your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you again in August."

Attractions at the show will include livestock, homecraft, horticulture, vintage vehicles, dogs, food hall, craft hall and main ring attractions.

The society can trace its roots back to 1841 when a Chepstow Farmers Club was established, holding a ploughing match at Hayes Gate Farm, Crick as its inaugural event.

The club celebrated its Golden Jubilee in 1891 before taking on its current name in the 1920’s and starting to organise an annual Agricultural Show.

After the Second World War annual shows resumed in 1947 at the Wyelands, and apart from the odd weather cancellation they’ve been a regular feature of the local calendar since then.

The show has been held at a number of venues over the years including Broadwell Farm, Crick and Howick Farm, Itton before returning to its current location at Chepstow Racecourse in 2013.

Further information about this year's show can be found at chepstowshow.co.uk