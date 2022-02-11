A CAERPHILLY man has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.
Simeon Greenaway-Robbins appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 8, in connection with the alleged incidents, which involved a victim over the age of 16.
Both were said to have taken place on November 10, 2020, at a location in Cardiff.
Greenaway-Robbins, 19, of Rectory Close, Caerphilly, did not enter a plea.
The case was referred to Cardiff Crown Court, where Greenaway-Robbins is set to appear on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
In the meantime, he has been granted conditional bail.
