A CAERPHILLY man has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

Simeon Greenaway-Robbins appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 8, in connection with the alleged incidents, which involved a victim over the age of 16.

Both were said to have taken place on November 10, 2020, at a location in Cardiff.

Greenaway-Robbins, 19, of Rectory Close, Caerphilly, did not enter a plea.

The case was referred to Cardiff Crown Court, where Greenaway-Robbins is set to appear on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

In the meantime, he has been granted conditional bail.