A West Sussex man has denied causing the death of a ‘beautiful’ grandmother in an M4 car crash in 2020.
Marc Harvey, of Arun Road, Billinghurst, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after Judith Reading, 73, died in a car crash between junctions 12 and 13 of the motorway on July 17, 2020.
The 41-year-old was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after husband John Reading was hurt in the traffic incident between Reading and Newbury.
Appearing at Reading Crown Court today (February 8), Harvey pleaded not guilty to both charges.
He was told he will stand trial at the same court on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Following her death, Mrs Reading’s family released a moving tribute to the Newport woman.
It read: “Wife of John and the love of his life. Exceptional mother and grandmother.
“Judith’s happiest moments were spent with her three daughters and her seven grandchildren.
“Judith was beautiful and stylish, with boundless dedication and devotion to her family, sharing fun and endless energy with the people around her.
“For these reasons, and so many more, she will be missed.
“Judith committed her entire working life to Marks and Spencer, which she loved.
“She enjoyed travelling the world and in recent years assisted John with his beekeeping.
"Judith's loss is tragic and devastating. She is irreplaceable.”
