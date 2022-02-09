NEWPORT'S Poppy Soper has been included in the Wales squad for the Pinatar Cup days after the goalkeeper earned a move to Chelsea.
The 19-year-old will be on a dual registration with Plymouth Argyle, where she has spent the last two seasons.
Soper will train alongside the senior pair of Ann-Katrin Berger and Zecira Musovic at Chelsea to continue her development while being available for selection for the Blues as well as the Pilgrims.
The uncapped stopper has also been named alongside Laura O'Sullivan and Olivia Clark for the Pinatar Cup, a competition where games for placings guarantee all countries three games.
Wales will face Scotland in their opening game on February 16 before a match against either Belgium or Slovakia three days later.
Grainger's side will then play a third match against either Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, or Hungary on February 22.
Following the Pinatar Cup, Wales will return to World Cup qualifying action when they host France on April 8.
Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City), Olivia Clark (Coventry), Poppy Soper (Chelsea - dual registration with Plymouth), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Esther Morgan (Leicester City - on loan from Tottenham), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Reading), Morgan Rogers (Watford - on loan from Tottenham), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Lily Woodham (Reading), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Anna Filbey (Charlton), Angharad James (Orlando Pride), Josie Green (Tottenham), Charlie Estcourt (Coventry), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Charlton), Elise Hughes (Charlton), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Helen Ward (Watford), Natasha Harding (Reading), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers - on loan from Manchester United), Georgia Walters (Sheffield United).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.