TRIBUTES have flooded in for a “hero” teenager from Blaenau Gwent who has died after spending his last few months striving to help the family of another youngster battling cancer.

Rhys Langford, who was just 19, died peacefully at his home in Ebbw Vale on Tuesday evening.

His mother, Catherine Langford, took to social media to share the news of Rhys’ passing – saying she was “heartbroken” and that her life “would never be the same again”.

Rhys had spent the past 16 months battling osteosarcoma - a type of cancer which starts in the bones – and was told in January that he only has months to live.

Rhys Langford during his treatment.

The incredibly selfless teenager turned his focus towards helping another young boy, six-year-old Jacob Jones, who is also from Ebbw Vale, and is fighting cancer for the second time.

Rhys donated £1,000 of his own savings before starting up a fundraising page to help Jacob, which has so far raised more than £60,000.

Posting on the ‘Jacob’s Fight’ Facebook page this morning, his family paid tribute to the tremendous work Rhys had done in fundraising.

“Out thoughts are with his family at this sad time,” they said.

“Fly high Rhys – we are all so proud and thankful for what you did for our Jacob.”

Rhys before his cancer diagnosis.

Gwent born artist Nathan Wyburn, who visit Rhys last week to present him with a photo-collage portrait of the teenager said Ebbw Vale had lost its “superhero.”

“Rhys’ legacy will forever live on in the memories of those who’s lives he touched, of which there were so many,” Mr Wyburn said.

“His selfless fundraising will help little Jacob continue his fight. £60,000 in his last weeks. Just incredible.

“It was an honour to meet you last week mate. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Rhys first became ill in 2020 after a fall while out having a race with friends. He had a pain in his hip for about six weeks.

His mother Catherine, speaking to the Argus a few weeks ago, said: “It got so bad that when he was in work one day, he ended up going to the local hospital.," said Mrs Langford. "He had an X-ray and they thought it was a haematoma from the fall and it hadn’t dispersed back into his body.

Rhys, mum Catherine, dad Paul and little brother Charlie before his diagnosis.

In October that year, about two weeks after the X-ray the family were called to Ystrad Mynach Hospital where they were told he had osteosarcoma. Rhys was then sent to Birmingham Royal Hospital and doctors there confirmed it and that the cancer was in his hip bone and his femur.

On December 1, 2020, Rhys began chemotherapy under Velindre and was staying at Teenage Cancer Trust ward.

“It was 10 weeks of intense chemotherapy,” said Mrs Langford. “He would go in on the Monday and have five days of chemotherapy and come home on the Friday for the weekend and then back in on the Monday for four days. It was like that for 10 weeks.

“On the breaks between, you could guarantee that he would be back in hospital with an infection.”

Last April, Rhys had limb salvage surgery in Birmingham where they removed his hip bone, femur and pelvis and part of his gluteus maximus muscle. They said he would walk with two crutches for the rest of his life.

“The operation went brilliantly,” said Mrs Langford. “No tumour was left.”

Rhys after beating cancer.

After a further 20 weeks of intense chemotherapy and immunotherapy to reduce the chances of the cancer returning, in August 2021 Rhys rang the bell at Velindre to signal that he had beaten cancer.

However, it wasn’t to last, and in December he was told his cancer had returned.

On the fundraising, Mrs Langford said: “We have had a lot of people getting in touch because people are touched and humbled at what Rhys is doing and his story as well. We are so proud of him.”

You can donate to Rhys’ fundraiser for Jacob here.