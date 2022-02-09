PUBLIC Health Wales has reported 17 Covid-related deaths – but none in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB).
According to the latest data from Public Health Wales there are 1,388 newly confirmed cases of Covid (which includes 40 residents outside Wales) and there have been 17 Covid-related deaths across Wales.
None of the deaths were reported in Aneurin Bevan UHB.
11 deaths were reported in Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, three in Hywel Dda UHB, two in Swansea Bay and one in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB according to Public Health Wales.
Public Health Wales’ Covid death toll, throughout the entire Covid pandemic, now stands at 6,889 which includes 1,170 in Aneurin Bevan UHB and 19 residents outside of Wales.
Of the 1,388 newly reported cases included in Public Health Wales’ statistics 238 are reportedly in the Gwent region.
Public Health Wales data includes 80 newly confirmed Covid cases in Caerphilly, 58 in Newport, 46 in Torfaen, 35 in Monmouthshire, and 19 in Blaenau Gwent.
The newly reported cases of Covid, based on Public Health Wales data, is as follows:
- Anglesey - 22
- Blaenau Gwent - 19
- Bridgend - 51
- Caerphilly - 80
- Cardiff - 192
- Carmarthenshire - 114
- Ceredigion - 26
- Conwy - 26
- Denbighshire - 45
- Flintshire - 67
- Gwynedd - 30
- Merthyr Tydfil - 28
- Monmouthshire - 35
- Neath Port Talbot - 58
- Newport - 58
- Pembrokeshire - 51
- Powys - 46
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 82
- Swansea - 119
- Torfaen - 46
- Vale of Glamorgan - 64
- Wrexham – 81
- Unknown location - 8
- Resident outside Wales – 40
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.