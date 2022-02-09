FIVE Dragons have been named in the Wales U20s side for Friday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland, with coach Byron Hayward demanding they ‘put the pride back into the jersey’.

The Welsh young guns suffered a 53-5 hammering against Ireland in Cork on opening weekend.

Dragons wing Oli Andrew scored a consolation at Musgrave Park and retains his place in the XV where he is joined by regional teammates Adam Williams and Ryan Woodman at tighthead and lock respectively.

Scrum-half Morgan Lloyd and full-back Joe Westwood will be on the bench at Colwyn Bay (kick-off 8pm) as Hayward demands a response.

“We have got to put last week’s game behind us and look forward to this weekend and get back on track with a good win on Friday night,” he said.

“Scotland are a big side and were very physical against England and that is something we weren’t against Ireland.

“First and foremost, on Friday night we need to wear the jersey and put the pride back into the jersey.”

Hayward is expecting his side to be more clinical with ball in hand against Scotland but is fully aware discipline will have to improve drastically if they are to record a victory.

“We created opportunities against Ireland, we had eight line-breaks in the game and we should have scored,” he said.

“In the second half we had an opportunity to score under the posts if we had moved the ball to Cameron Winnett – so that’s a possible 28 points we left on the field.

“It’s impossible to win a game of rugby when you give 18 penalties away. Like I said last week, I believe if we get quality possession, we can score some good tries.”

Wales U20: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby); Harri Houston (Ospreys), Eddie James (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Oli Andrew (Dragons); Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Rhys Barratt (Cardiff Met), Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Adam Williams (Dragons), Benji Williams (Ospreys), Ryan Woodman (Dragons), Tom Cowan (Bath Rugby), Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff Rugby), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – captain).

Replacements: Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders), Joe Cowell (Cardiff Met), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Lewis Jones (Ospreys), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Morgan Lloyd (Dragons), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Joe Westwood (Dragons)