A TEENAGE paedophile wept during his arrest for having a 30-minute child abuse video and told police he didn’t want to go to prison.

Lewis Cheshire, 19, from Cwmbran, cried as police raided his house, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

As well as finding the indecent film of the child being abused by a man, officers also discovered seven bestiality images.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was at home with his mother when he was arrested on suspicion of making indecent images of children.

“He broke down in tears and said he was sorry.

“The defendant told the police, ‘I don’t want to go to prison. I don’t know why I did it.’”

He was taken into custody at Newport Central police station and was interviewed by detectives.

Miss Wynn Morgan told the court: “He said he gets turned on by the indecent images and videos he sees, however he doesn’t understand why and understands it’s wrong.

“He said he’d tried to stop himself numerous times by deleting apps but always finds himself accessing them again.”

Cheshire, of Tydies, Coed Eva, pleaded guilty to possessing a category A indecent image of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The offences were committed on May 3, 2021.

The defendant has no previous convictions.

James Evans, representing Cheshire, said: “The level of frankness he has shown is unusual.

“He’s only 19 years of age and there is mitigation in his age and his clean character.

“The defendant is genuinely sorry for what has happened.”

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told Cheshire he had developed a “craving” for indecent images.

But he said the defendant had shown “genuine remorse” and there was the prospect of rehabilitation in his case.

Cheshire was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must complete a sex offender treatment programme and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must register as a sex offender and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.