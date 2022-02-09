The Money-Saving Expert site by Martin Lewis has warned that homes across England and Wales could see a change in their water bills. 

From April the average water bill will increase by 1.7% seeing a rise of £7 a year on the typical bill. 

But some areas will see a much bigger rise with Northumbrian Water customers seeing the steepest rise of £35 extra a year. 

However, some customers will get lucky with a slight decrease in prices, including Yorkshire Water customers who will have a drop of an average price of £6. 

Water Bill changes in England and Wales:

Water and Sewerage Companies-

Anglian Water annual cost of £452 will rise by 5% with an extra £22

Hafren Dyfrdwy annual cost of £334 will rise by 3% with an extra £10

Northumbrian annual cost of £365 will rise by 10% with an extra £35

Severn Trent annual cost of £389 will rise by 7% with an extra £26

South West Water annual cost of £472 will decrease by 6% with a reduced £31

Southern Water annual cost of £402 will decrease by 4% with a reduced £17

Thames Water annual cost of £423 will rise by 1% with an extra £3

United Utilities annual cost of £422 will decrease by 1% with a reduced £3

Wessex Water annual cost of £470 will rise by 4% with an extra £16

Yorkshire Water annual cost of £419 will decrease by 2% with a reduced £6

Water Only:

Affinity Water Central annual cost of £175 will decrease by 1% with a reduced £2

Affinity Water East annual cost of £200 will decrease by 2% with a reduced £4

Affinity Water South East annual cost of £225 will decrease by 3% with a reduced £7

Bournemouth Water annual cost of £142 will decrease by 1% with a reduced £2

Bristol annual cost of £202 will rise by 7% with an extra £13

Essex & Suffolk annual cost of £246 will rise by 10% with an extra £23

Portsmouth annual cost of £109 will rise by 6% with an extra £6

SES Water annual cost of £193 will rise by 3% with an extra £6

South East annual cost of £221 will rise by 3% with an extra £7

South Staffordshire annual cost of £160 will rise by 2% with an extra £3