A CAERPHILLY man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for a case of harassment which was described as “particularly unpleasant”.
Jonathan David Hatfull appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, January 28, facing one count of harassment, which left his victim in fear of violence.
The 49-year-old, of no fixed address, from Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place between October 6 and October 22, 2021.
During this time, Hatfull was said to have made 20 phone calls and sent “an abusive and threatening” letter to his victim, in Barry.
The court heard that he caused his victim “to fear that violence would be used against her”.
While his guilty plea was taken into account when a sentence was handed down, the fact that it was one of the more serious offences under harassment legislation was an aggravating factor.
What’s more, the court heard that the incident was described as “particularly unpleasant”.
As a result, Hatfull was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
During that 12 month period, he is to complete 60 hours of unpaid, supervised work.
A restraining order has also been issued, preventing Hatfull from making any form of contact with his victim.
He was also made to pay a £128 surcharge to fund victim services, and issued with a £85 bill for costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
All told, the total to pay stands at £213.
