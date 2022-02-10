A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW HOWELLS, 21, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on Markham Common on January 5.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY DIBBLE, 32, of Old Mill Court, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Kingsway on August 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYRON HUGHES, 28, of Dan Y Deri, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on St Teilos Road on September 23.

He was ordered to pay £547 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEON ASHLEY KAY MORGAN, 28, of King Street, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating on New Year’s Day and being in breach of conditional discharge for criminal damage.

DAVID GANDERTON, 58, of Wern Fach, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 3.

He was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES MARSHALL TUCKER, 43, of Risca Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN PAUL INKER, 30, of Wharf Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis last New Year’s Eve.

RACHEL SARAH BOWDEN, 37, of no fixed abode, Swansea, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of alcohol worth £28 from Asda in Newport on January 4.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.