A NEWPORT man who came to the aid of stabbing victim has been presented with a national police bravery award.
On June 14, 2019, William Boulter, 22, ran across the road to help a man who was being attacked with a knife outside the Gap Centre, Stow Hill, Newport.
The victim, who was 27 at the time, sustained multiple stab wounds in the assault.
Mr Boulter then assisted the victim in getting medical care with the help of a passing motorist who drove the injured man to hospital. He was able to identify the offender to officers who shortly arrived on the scene.
The victim’s attacker was jailed for 12 years in December 2019.
Mr Boulter was presented with his Police Public Bravery Award by chief constable Pam Kelly.
The National Police Chief’s Council’s bravery awards recognise members of the public for actions which support the police in preserving law and order.
He was also awarded a public bravery award at the Gwent Police Force Awards in November 2021.
Chief constable Pam Kelly said: “It is because of the brave actions of William and other members of the public who came to the aid of the victim, that a life was saved. This incident could quite easily have ended in tragedy.
“It was a real privilege to present William with a national police bravery award.
"I want to thank him for his bravery and compassion in assisting the injured man and his commitment in supporting the investigation.
"William is a remarkable young man.”
