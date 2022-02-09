A Caerphilly woman has been hit with a fine after pleading guilty to a traffic offence, and drug possession.
Catherine Loisz appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, charged with one count of failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police, and one count of possession of a Class B drug.
On November 15, 2021, the 23-year-old of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, in the Caerphilly County Borough, was found to have committed the offences, in Mundy Place in Cardiff.
The court heard that she failed to stop her grey Audi A4, when requested to do so by South Wales Police.
She was found to have acted contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.
That same day, Loisz was found to be in possession of a controlled Class B substance.
In total, she was said to have been in possession of 28 grams of cannabis, which is a contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
The cannabis was seized by police and later destroyed.
Loisz’s guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was handed down.
She was handed an £80 fine for the traffic offence, and a further £80 for the drug possession charge.
What’s more, she was ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
A surcharge of £34 to fund victim services was also dished out.
All told, the balance to pay stands at £279.
