A WOMAN was hospitalised following a crash on a busy Chepstow road yesterday.

The incident occurred on Station Road, near the large Tesco store, at around 8.15 last night.

Gwent Police and the Wales Ambulance Service attended.

Two vehicles were involved, and one woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

READ MORE:

 

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We got the call at about 8.15pm reporting a road traffic collision on Station Road, near Tesco, involving two vehicles.
"One female was taken to hospital."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called yesterday, Tuesday 08 February at approximately 20:16 to reports of a road traffic collision on Station Road in Chepstow.

"We sent two emergency ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"We conveyed one patient to the Grange University Hospital for further treatment.”