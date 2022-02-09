A WOMAN was hospitalised following a crash on a busy Chepstow road yesterday.
The incident occurred on Station Road, near the large Tesco store, at around 8.15 last night.
Gwent Police and the Wales Ambulance Service attended.
Two vehicles were involved, and one woman was taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment.
Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
READ MORE:
- Gwent Levels church fetches £30k more than guide price
- Closure of Newport Road, Caldicot will not be permanent
- Investigation into fatal Newport crash ongoing confirm police
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We got the call at about 8.15pm reporting a road traffic collision on Station Road, near Tesco, involving two vehicles.
"One female was taken to hospital."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called yesterday, Tuesday 08 February at approximately 20:16 to reports of a road traffic collision on Station Road in Chepstow.
"We sent two emergency ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.
"We conveyed one patient to the Grange University Hospital for further treatment.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.