WITH Valentine's Day fast approaching there’s no shortage of gorgeous locations in Gwent for a romantic date this weekend.

However, if you’re looking around for some inspiration, we’ve put together a few suggestions that we think would definitely win you a second date.

And if it’s your 100th date together, you might want to give some of these places a try, too.

Celtic Manor Resort

The Celtic Manor resort.

Recently named among the 20 most beautiful hotels in the world, you can’t really go wrong with the Celtic Manor for a Valentine's date.

Whether it’s a refreshing spa treatment you’re after, some world-class food at one of its many restaurants or just to gaze out onto the rolling countryside around the resort – there’s plenty of romance to be had here.

It’s also a hugely popular location for a spot of afternoon tea if that’s the sort of thing you’re after.

Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

Mon and Brec canal near Mamhilad.

If you live anywhere near Cwmbran, Pontypool, or Abergavenny, then it’s arguable that you’ve got a great date location right on your doorstep.

For those looking to walk away the hours in great company then you’ll find the canal is perfectly suited for just that.

With plenty of great little points to stop and admire the views or to just simply absorb the wonderful nature around you – it’s one of our favourites.

We think the section between Llanellen, and Goytre Wharf is particularly worth a walk.

Raglan Castle

Raglan Castle. (Picture: Cadw)

This one’s a must for those who love to explore. What’s better than running around a castle ruin all giddy with love? Just be careful you don’t end up in the dungeon.

A picture-perfect location for the first-daters who are feeling up for their first selfie together, it boasts beautiful views across Monmouthshire.

This late medieval castle dates from between the 15th and early 17th centuries, and was built by the Herberts and the Somersets, creating a, for the time, luxurious, fortified castle, complete with a large hexagonal keep, known as the Great Tower or the Yellow Tower of Gwent.

Tredegar House

Tredegar House boasts plenty of green space in its grounds.

If only Valentine's Day fell in the summer months, because there really is nowhere better to set up camp for a picnic than Tredegar House.

One of the most magnificent 17th century houses in Britain, the historic mansion lies within 90 acres of gardens and parkland.

If you’re feeling brave enough, we’d say give the picnic option a go – but if not, you can still wander around its impressive grounds and flower garden.

There’s also a café on site if you fancy a bite indoors.

Twmbarlwm

An aerial view of Twmbarlwm. (Picture: Martin Brain)

If your idea of a Valentine's date is putting your partner through their paces, then Twmbarlwm is what you’re after.

The unmistakeable landmark sits high above Risca and can be seen from as far as Somerset.

If you’re both hikers, then you’ll absolutely lap this up – the views are incredible from the top of ‘the tump’ – which is the Bronze Age hillfort you’ll get to once you reach the summit.

The mountain offers unrivalled views across Newport, Cardiff, Cwmbran, the Severn bridges – the list really does go on… And you’re also a stone’s throw from Cwmcarn Forest Drive if you’re not done exploring.