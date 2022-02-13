HOUSE hunting can be a stressful activity, with all kinds of variables to think about – which often extend far beyond the appeal of the house itself.

Common questions include transport links and nearby schools, but the local neighbourhood can also be an important thing to consider.

As a once-popular Australian soap opera once said, good neighbours become good friends.

But, while money doesn’t buy happiness, purchasing a house on the most expensive street in Newport doesn’t sound like the worst idea in the world.

That particular distinction goes to Glasllwch Lane, near to Pye Corner.

According to Land Registry data collected by Property Solvers, this street has the highest average house price of any in the city, with an average of £613,333 from six sales since 2016.

If anyone fancies moving to this street, now is the perfect time, with a house recently brought to market.

But, interested parties will be required to raise the average house price of the street, with offers in the region of £1,300,000 being considered.

That being said, there is a lot to like about the property, which has been brought to market by Crook & Blight.

What’s so special about this property?





Location has already been covered, but Westover offers so much more in a house.

On the market for the first time in 70 years, the six bedroom, three bathroom home is said to have been “sympathetically nurtured and upgraded by the present owners”.

According to the selling agents, “the property is entered via a porch to a feature period hallway with cloakroom and two well-proportioned reception rooms off.”

The kitchen inside the property (Credit: Crook & Blight)

Continuing, they said that “past the family kitchen/ breakfast-room is a utility room, WC, sitting room and office/playroom. To the first floor are six bedrooms and three bathrooms with outstanding views.”

Some of the more appealing features include the lounge, and the glazed windows which lead onto a sun terrace.

The master bedroom has a lot to like too, with an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe attached to this one.

The master bedroom (Credit: Crook & Blight)

If there is anything even closely resembling a drawback to this property, there is an argument to be made that it could use some modernising in places.

Outside, the grounds, which are set out over roughly one acre, are home to lawns for the most part, but have also been landscaped to include mature borders, rockeries, and ponds.

There is also a large double garage, greenhouse, and garden shed on the land.

The gardens take up nearly an acre of land (Credit: Crook & Blight)

In terms of scenery, there’s yet more to like too, with views of the Bristol Channel and North Somerset Coast available for the eagle eyed – providing that the South Wales weather plays ball.’

Westover is on the market courtesy of Crook & Blight Newport.

Offers in the region of £1,300,000 are being considered and it can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 222333.