A MONMOUTHSHIRE mum is hoping to set a positive example for her daughter about the importance of a healthy lifestyle by encouraging others to lose weight.

Becki Bearcroft lost three stone after joining her local Caerwent Slimming World group, and this inspired her to train as a consultant to help others achieve their weight loss goals at her new weekly group in Beechwood.

Mrs Bearcroft went from 13st 10lbs to 10st 6lbs in 22 months.

“As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight,” she said.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I always felt like I was missing out or having to weight every little thing.

“I really thought I would struggle with my weight for my whole life but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

Becki Bearcroft before her weight loss. Picture: Becki Bearcroft

“I have completely changed my eating habits and I love cooking fresh food every day for my family; no need to cook separate meals anymore.

“As a mum of a girl, it is really important to me to set a healthy example. It’s vital from a young age to learn about a healthy lifestyle and the positive impact this will have.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I remember that feeling walking through the door on my first night at Slimming World, not knowing what to expect or whether it could even help.

“I was nervous, sceptical and almost didn’t walk through the door. But I’m now so grateful that I did.”

Becki lost three-and-a-half stone in less than two years. Picture: Becki Bearcroft.

Mrs Bearcroft said she hopes to encourage people who may “have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school” to build exercise into their daily life – not just through traditional forms of exercise like running or going to the gym.

“Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car,” she said. “I love walking our dogs, playing with my daughter and dancing.”

Mrs Bearcroft’s Slimming World group is held at Beechwood Park Presbyterian Church every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm. For more information or to join the group, either pop along or call 07594 301293.