THIS footage shows murder suspect Joseph Jeremy in a video wearing a balaclava and revealing a knife handle with his co-defendant Ethan Strickland present.
The pair are on trial with three other young men from Cardiff accused of the murder of Newport father Ryan O’Connor for his Gucci bag.
The film clip was shown to jurors at Newport Crown Court.
Joseph Jeremy reveals a knife handle with Ethan Strickland present
Five defendants are accused of the murder, manslaughter and robbery of Mr O’Connor, 26, in the Alway area of Newport last summer.
- Catch up with today’s proceedings here.
The alleged victim suffered fatal stab wounds when he died on the night of Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, and Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, deny all the charges against them.
