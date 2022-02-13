THREE motorists from Torfaen have had their cases heard in courts across England and Wales recently.

They faced charges of driving without a licence or insurance, speeding, and failing to identify a driver who is alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard in Bath and Cardiff.

MANDY KATHRYN LODGE, 61, of Fairview Court in Pontnewydd, has been fined for driving without a licence or insurance.

Lodge was caught driving at the Morrisons store in Weston-Super-Mare on April 16 last year.

She pleaded guilty at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 26.

For driving without insurance, she was fined £120, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.

For driving without a licence, Lodge was fined £40.

DANIEL SILVER, 37, of Cefn Milwr in Hollybush, Cwmbran, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught 9mph over the limit in Cardiff.

Silver was caught by a speed camera on Newport Road, at the junction with Rover Way, driving at 39mph on July 28 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 31.

Silver was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Three points were added to his licence.

HARRISON WHITE, 26, of East Roedin in Coed Eva, Cwmbran, has been banned from driving after refusing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

White was questioned in Bristol on February 25 last year about an alleged offence of speeding – doing 66mph in a 50mph zone – on the M4 at Swindon on January 21, 2021.

The offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure.

He was fined £660 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 1. White must also pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending, and had a further six points added to his licence.