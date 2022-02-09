SOCIAL care staff in Wales will be given a net payment of £1,000 on top of being given the real living wage in April.

Julie Morgan, deputy minister for social services announced the news following spending time with staff at The Fields Care Home in Newport.

£43m has been announced already to introduce the real living wage to social care staff in Wales and today, the announcement of a further £96m to support the fund.

Around 53,000 people will benefit from the additional payment.

MORE NEWS:

Ms Morgan, who used to work in social care, said: “The introduction of the real living wage in social care is one of our key priorities and I’m pleased we have been able to do this in our first year of government.

“At a time when we are facing a cost-of-living crisis, this additional payment to care workers receiving the real living wage shows our commitment to supporting people and encouraging more people to consider a rewarding job in care.

“I’ve seen first-hand the difference social care workers make to people’s everyday lives and I know just how valued they are.

“We want to see more people take up permanent jobs in social care and start a rewarding career. We also hope those who are considering leaving social care, or who have already left, will stay.”

The Welsh Government have said that the payment is £1,498 before tax and national insurance deductions. They said that care workers on a basic rate of income tax can expect to receive £1,000 after deductions and that it will be processed in pay from April to June.