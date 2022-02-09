A VIDEO shows the moments after a collision on the M4 in Newport this afternoon.
The video, which is time-stamped as 1.24pm Wednesday, shows a lorry seemingly collided with a car.
The incident – which we reported earlier today – happened on the M4 Eastbound between J25 Caerleon and J24 Coldra with one lane closed for just under an hour and congestion building on the eastbound side. Emergency services were also at the scene.
The road was reopened at 1.50pm according to Traffic Wales.
Update #M4 13:50⬇️#M4 travelling Eastbound between J25 Caerleon to J24 Coldra - Now clear.— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) February 9, 2022
All lanes now open. Residual congestion remains in the area.
