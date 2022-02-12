A NEW housing development in Caerphilly has seen its first residents move in on the site of an old church.

The Llys yr Eglwys development in Pontllanfraith completion was marked by an event on January 28, although the first residents moved in just before Christmas. Cherry Vann, bishop of Monmouth attended the opening event and gave an address.

The site originally hosted St Mary’s Church from 1957 until 2016 and began as part of a post-war estate in Penllwyn.

Pobl Group was given the site by the Church in Wales with help from Housing Justice Cymru’s faith in affordable housing initiative and seven new homes were created. The dedication stone from the church has been retained and worked into the houses.

Each of the homes are being marketed as social rented. The building of the houses began in March 2020 as the covid pandemic started to kick in and, despite work being put on hold at the start, the homes were handed from contractors Kingfisher Developments Ltd back to Pobl in December.

MORE NEWS:

Pobl Group project manager, Ellis Cunliffe, said: “With this development, we have striven to respect the history of the church building and what it has meant to the local community, working closely in partnership with Housing Justice Cymru.

“We also wish to fully recognise the support of Caerphilly CBC and Welsh Government and to wish the new residents many happy years in their new homes.”

Sian Bradley, Housing Justice Cymru’s faith in affordable housing partnership co-ordinator, said: “We would like to thank the Church in Wales and Pobl Group for committing to our faith in affordable housing programme.

“Since 2016, we have been helping to connect churches with housing organisations to bring church-owned land and redundant buildings into use for affordable housing. We recognise that whilst it can be a sad time for church congregations when church buildings close, St Mary’s demonstrates that there can be positive outcomes.

“Llys yr Eglwys is a fantastic example of regeneration in the heart of community, and we comment the work of Pobl Group and Kingfisher Developments to deliver the homes through the course of the pandemic; completing homes for new tenants in time for Christmas.”

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for social care and housing at Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “Delivering high quality homes to help meet increasing local demand is a key priority for the council and partnership working is key to this. It’s fantastic to see this previously vacant site transformed to provide new homes in the community, whilst also retaining links to the former church.”

Bishop Cherry Vann said: “I am very pleased to be here representing the Church in Wales to celebrate the completion of this project along with our partners Housing Justice Cymru, Caerphilly County Borough Council and Pobl Group.

“The original vision for this building back in the 1950’s was for it to be a house of prayer, a place that symbolised God’s presence in this community and a spiritual space where people could come to mark significant moments in their lives through baptisms, weddings and funerals. It was a place for Christians to gather to worship and to reach out in service to the community. I am delighted that although this building has closed as a church, it continues to serve the community by providing much needed shelter and housing.

“We should never underestimate the importance of having good quality affordable housing available for local people. Houses not only provide shelter from the elements, they are homes, giving people a sense of place and belonging in a community and a space to live with comfort and security. It is inspiring to see the project come to fruition and for these new homes to be occupied, and good to be here to celebrate it together.”