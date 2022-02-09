A BLAENAU Gwent road has been closed due to a crash.
The crash happened on Fairview Terrace in Nantyglo and Gwent Police officers have advised motorists to use the A467 as an alternative route due to the road being blocked.
We'll bring you more information when we get it.
Due to an RTC Fairview Terrace in Nantyglo is closed as the road is blocked, please use the A467 as an alternative route. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/ujI58eRbwS— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 9, 2022
