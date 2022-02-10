GERAINT Lewis is encouraged by the work ethic of the Ebbw Vale squad after returning to the Premiership strugglers as forwards coach.

The former Wales flanker has accepted a job on Jason Strange’s management team, joining forces with player/scrum coach Aaron Coundley, set piece coach Mathew Williams, backs coach Steve Lang and conditioning coaches Nicky Strange and Ed Bruce.

Lewis had a four-month spell at Eugene Cross Park in 2013/14 and returns from a role with the Welsh Rugby Union, most recently leading Wales Women.

He worked with Strange with the national age-grade teams and is excited to have joined forces again in the bid to turn around the fortunes of the Steelmen, who ended a 10-match losing streak against Llanelli last Friday.

“When Jason phoned me to enquire whether I would be interested in helping out, I did not hesitate to accept,” said Lewis.

“With my change of circumstances professionally, it offers me the ideal opportunity to combine my daytime coaching and lecturing with young talented players at Coleg y Cymoedd, whilst also supplementing this with coaching at the top end of the semi-professional game in the Welsh Premiership.

“In my short time with the squad thus far, the players have proved to be a hardworking, ambitious and able group who are determined to improve the clubs fortunes going forward and I hopefully can play my part in this.”

The presence of Lewis ensures that there is experience leading the way when Strange has commitments with Super League champions St Helens, where he is kicking coach.

Chairman Jonathan Jones believes the appointment will not only benefit the players but the other coaches on the books.

He said: “Geraint made a great impression in the short time he was at the club as a coach in 2013/14 prior to moving to Pontypridd RFC as part of his then role with the Cardiff regional set up.

“He renews his successful coaching partnership with Jason Strange that was very successful at Wales 18 and U20 levels.

“Geraint’s coaching ability will assist the development of the all the players plus the younger coaches within Jason’s coaching group.”

Ebbw don't have to worry about dropping out of the Premiership after the WRU scrapped all promotion and relegation this season due to the impact of coronavirus.