A CYCLE team, which includes rugby legends, is cycling more than 500 miles in 48 hours for a good cause.

One hundred riders – including international rugby players and endurance cyclists, including world record holder Mark Beaumont – are cycling from BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Principality Stadium in Cardiff in 48 hours for Doddie’s Weir’s MND charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity works to rid the world of MND (motor neurone disease).

The ride is led by Mr Weird's former Scotland and British & Irish Lions teammate Rob Wainwright and will begin today - February 10 - running until Saturday, February 12, to deliver the match ball for the Doddie Weir Cup.

Other players joining the challenge include:

Martin Johnson;

Alix Popham;

Dean Ryan;

Carl Hogg;

Mike Teague;

Colin Charvis;

Iwan Tukalo.

The participants will pedal for 48 hours, arriving in time to deliver the match ball for kick-off at the Wales v Scotland match at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Mr Wainwright said: "We have to believe that a breakthrough in MND treatment is just round the corner, and push ourselves and others to raise funds to realise that dream.

“We do it for extraordinary people like Doddie and Davy Zyw, but ultimately for all the other friends we have not met who suffer or will suffer from this awful disease.

“Our quest is to put MND in the bin that contains Smallpox and the growing list of other ex-diseases, and your support in that quest is vital and very welcome."

This is the third year that the ride has taken place, having raised £160,000 in 2020.

Mark Beaumont added: “The Doddie Cup 500 ride is the gloriously hard finale to the Doddie Aid campaign.

“Having been on the inaugural pedal to Twickenham, I remember both extremes, the wicked weather, and the wonderful camaraderie! Our ride to Wales is shaping up to be equally memorable - thank you to everyone who has shown their support.”

People can donate here and follow the team’s progress here.

The team is aiming to raise more than £250,000 which includes sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, The Wood Foundation, Scotbeef, Brewdog, John Clark Motor Group, Ogilvie Fleet, Pax8, Millwood Capital, JT3.

The team also thanked Alpine Bikes, The Cycle Jersey Co, Spaceships Rentals and Thrifty Car and Van Rental for their support.