TOMORROW is International Women and Girls in Science Day – with Techniquest ready to celebrate.

Techniquest, based in Cardiff, will deliver a series of short talks beamed into classrooms throughout Wales tomorrow (February 11).

Originally intended to be an in-person event, plans have been adapted to the Covid pandemic – an online version will go ahead for secondary schools, in-person sessions for primary schools will take place on April 27.

Head of education at Techniquest, Andrea Meyrick, said:

“We’ve had to be flexible to allow for the continued disruption educational organisations are facing. “So, we’ve developed a digital model to roll out to secondary schools on Women in Science Day itself and already have more than 7,000 pupils from almost every county in Wales signed up to take part. “There are so many different careers out there for young people to discover. We wanted to share some great role models with them to help them navigate their way; and show too, that choosing STEM isn’t just about white lab coats and goggles – though obviously they do have their place! “We had a phenomenal response to our initial call-out to female STEM professionals to take part in this and we’re hugely grateful to all our contributors, who have given up their time to create the programme with us.”

The speakers come from organisations, including:

BMW;

Cardiff University;

The Environment Agency;

Microsoft;

University of South Wales;

Swansea University;

Wardell Armstrong;

Welsh Water;

Western Power.

They have a wide range of experience to share – climate change, ecosystems, biomedical science, data modelling, acoustic engineering, civil engineering, healthcare and computer sciences are just a few of the fields covered by this particular group of women.

With the aim of showcasing women in STEM roles and sharing different career pathways open to students, schools can choose one of seven different online sessions. Each is an hour long and includes four 15-minute talks from different STEM professionals working in Wales, along with the opportunity for students to put their own questions to the speakers.

Find out more on the Techniquest website.