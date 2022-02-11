A CAERPHILLY man has been fined for acting as a landlord without a licence at a number of properties across South Wales – including one in Newport.

Manju Bala appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, February 4, 2021, charged with two offences under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.

The 47-year-old, of Watford Road, in Caerphilly, was firstly charged with being the landlord of a property offered for let as a domestic dwelling, without possessing a valid licence to do so.

Bala was also charged with carrying out property management activity without a licence.

The offences, which were said to have taken place on or around November 21, 2021, relate to three properties in the South Wales area.

They consist of a property in Redland Street, Newport, one in William Belcher Drive in Cardiff, and a third in Treharris Street, also in Cardiff.

Relating to these addresses, Bala was found to have “marketed or offered for let under a domestic tenancy, without reasonable excuse, unlawfully prepared, or arranged the preparation of, a tenancy agreement.”

He was also found to have been the principal point of contact for tenants at these addresses for matters relating to their tenancy, again, without holding a licence to do so.

In Wales, under the Housing Act 2014, landlords, or the person acting on behalf of a landlord, must hold a valid licence.

Bala’s guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was handed down.

He was fined £440 for the first offence, and a further £440 for the second.

The court also ordered Bala to pay costs of £601, and an £88 surcharge to fund victim services.

All told, he is required to pay a balance of £1,569.