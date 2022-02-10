Green Man has announced its line-up for the 2022 festival that will also mark the event's 20th birthday.
The festival is held in Crickhowell a town within the Brecon Beacons and will be on from August 18 until August 21.
And the line-up doesn’t disappoint with music legends headlining the weekend festival including Kraftwerk and Michael Kiwanuka.
Baltimore duo Beach House will also perform during the weekend who are best known for their hit songs, Space Song and Black Car.
Green Man's 20th birthday line-up has arrived! 🏴🎉— Green Man (@GreenManFest) February 10, 2022
Feast those ears on your headliners @kraftwerk, @michaelkiwanuka, @BeaccchHoussse & @metronomy, plus a bursting-at-the-seams selection of over 80 acts!
We cannot wait to celebrate #GreenMan22 together. Big love, GM 💚 pic.twitter.com/KVquhveqEz
Metronomy will also take to the stage with some of their latest hits including It’s good to be back and The Light.
Elsewhere across the weekend the bill is loaded with top-notch talent including Bicep, Parquet Courts, Low, Kae Tempest, Black Country, Ezra Furman and many more.
Unfortunately the festival is now sold out so unless you've bagged a ticket already you'll have to catch the festival on the local radio.
Green Man 2022 Festival:
- Kraftwerk
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Beach House
- Metronomy
- Bicep (live)
- Kae Tempest
- Parquet Courts
- Low
- Ty Segall & Freedom Band
- Cate Le Bon
- Black Country, New Road
- Erza Furman
- Witch
- Jenny Hval
