THE Dragons Under-18s will have a shoot-out for the Regional Age Grand Championship at Cardiff on Wednesday after hammering the Scarlets.
Tries from Jack Woods, Charlie Harkins, Morgan Williams, Nick Thomas and captain Harri Ackerman earned a 35-3 success in Ystrad Mynach.
Both the Dragons and Cardiff are three from three in the tournament but the Gwent youngsters top the table by a point ahead of the finale at the Arms Park (kick-off 7.15pm) after bagging a trio of four-try bonuses.
They have scored 130 points and conceded just 17 in their comprehensive successes against the Ospreys, RGC and Scarlets.
The Dragons fell behind to an early penalty on Wednesday night but got their noses in front thanks to a chip and gather by fly-half Woods.
Number eight Harkins went over from a driving maul and then prop Williams added a third, kicking a loose ball over the line and falling on it, to earn a 21-3 lead at half-time.
Lock Thomas scored under the posts soon after the restart thanks to a nice running line and then centre Ackerman, S4C’s seren y gem, powered over late on.
Dragons U18s: Huw Anderson, Will Rees, Cam Davies, Harri Ackerman (captain), Ioan Duggan, Jack Woods, Zak Roberts; Morgan Williams, Aneurin Jenkins, Conall Couch, Gethyn Cannon, Nick Thomas, Will Gregory, Connor Lewis, Charlie Harkins.
Replacements: Freddy Harding, Taran Moa, Alex Uwimana, Owain Osmond, Lewis Robey, Tom Horan, Sonny Greenman, Oli Woodman.
CAIS 🏉— Rygbi Pawb (@RygbiPawbS4C) February 9, 2022
Jack Woods 10'
Cais unigol gan faswr y Dreigiau 👊
A solo try by the Dragons Outside Half 👊@dragonsrugby 7 - 3 @scarlets_rugby
💻 https://t.co/2sTrlXkxa1
📲 https://t.co/nsTgRbRtG0#DREvSCA | @dragonsrugby @scarlets_rugby pic.twitter.com/bdEcnveLBR
CAIS 🏉— Rygbi Pawb (@RygbiPawbS4C) February 9, 2022
Charlie Harkins 26'
Ail Gais yn y gêm i'r Dreigiau 👊
A second try of the game for the Dragons 👊@dragonsrugby 14 - 3 @scarlets_rugby
💻 https://t.co/2sTrlXkxa1
📲 https://t.co/nsTgRbRtG0#DREvSCA | @dragonsrugby @scarlets_rugby pic.twitter.com/p1JnGp99Bi
CAIS 🏉— Rygbi Pawb (@RygbiPawbS4C) February 9, 2022
Morgan Williams 26'
Y Dreigiau yn ymestyn y sgôr 👊
The Dragons extend the lead 👊@dragonsrugby 21 - 3 @scarlets_rugby
💻 https://t.co/2sTrlXkxa1
📲 https://t.co/nsTgRbRtG0#DREvSCA | @dragonsrugby @scarlets_rugby pic.twitter.com/EnRv5cS7g9
CAIS 🏉— Rygbi Pawb (@RygbiPawbS4C) February 9, 2022
Nick Thomas 41'
Cais arall i'r Dreigiau - Pwynt Bonws 👊
Another try for the Dragons - Bonus Point 👊@dragonsrugby 28 - 3 @scarlets_rugby
💻 https://t.co/2sTrlXkxa1
📲 https://t.co/nsTgRbRtG0#DREvSCA | @dragonsrugby @scarlets_rugby pic.twitter.com/1sn8AYyjmP
CAIS 🏉— Rygbi Pawb (@RygbiPawbS4C) February 9, 2022
Harri Ackerman 41'
Pumed cais i'r Dreigiau 👊
A fifth try for the Dragons 👊@dragonsrugby 35 - 3 @scarlets_rugby
💻 https://t.co/2sTrlXkxa1
📲 https://t.co/nsTgRbRtG0#DREvSCA | @dragonsrugby @scarlets_rugby pic.twitter.com/dL8J79tZan
