THE Dragons Under-18s will have a shoot-out for the Regional Age Grand Championship at Cardiff on Wednesday after hammering the Scarlets.

Tries from Jack Woods, Charlie Harkins, Morgan Williams, Nick Thomas and captain Harri Ackerman earned a 35-3 success in Ystrad Mynach.

Both the Dragons and Cardiff are three from three in the tournament but the Gwent youngsters top the table by a point ahead of the finale at the Arms Park (kick-off 7.15pm) after bagging a trio of four-try bonuses.

They have scored 130 points and conceded just 17 in their comprehensive successes against the Ospreys, RGC and Scarlets.

The Dragons fell behind to an early penalty on Wednesday night but got their noses in front thanks to a chip and gather by fly-half Woods.

Number eight Harkins went over from a driving maul and then prop Williams added a third, kicking a loose ball over the line and falling on it, to earn a 21-3 lead at half-time.

Lock Thomas scored under the posts soon after the restart thanks to a nice running line and then centre Ackerman, S4C’s seren y gem, powered over late on.

Dragons U18s: Huw Anderson, Will Rees, Cam Davies, Harri Ackerman (captain), Ioan Duggan, Jack Woods, Zak Roberts; Morgan Williams, Aneurin Jenkins, Conall Couch, Gethyn Cannon, Nick Thomas, Will Gregory, Connor Lewis, Charlie Harkins.

Replacements: Freddy Harding, Taran Moa, Alex Uwimana, Owain Osmond, Lewis Robey, Tom Horan, Sonny Greenman, Oli Woodman.