KFC is arguably the most popular fried-chicken chain in the world with thousands across the UK.
In Newport along there are three KFC's meaning you are never far from a bargain bucket or chicken tenders.
But with each restaurant there comes a different standard to cleanliness and hygiene.
And thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to look out what each of the hygiene ratings is for the different locations.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.
What the ratings mean:
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
How is KFC assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
KFC's in Newport hygiene rating:
KFC Leeway Leeway Industrial Estate Newport South Wales
Rating: 5
Last inspected: 31 January 2019
53 Friars Walk Shopping Centre Usk Plaza Newport South Wales
Rating: 5
Last inspected: 02 December 2019
KFC 28 East Retail Park Docks Way Newport South Wales
Rating: 4
Last inspected: 04 February 2019
