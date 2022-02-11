PLANS to convert a former social club in Cwmbran into accommodation for homeless people have been lodged with Torfaen council.

The former Cwmbran Town AFC Sports and Social Club on Commercial Street, Cwmbran, has been vacant and falling into disrepair.

However, a part-retrospective planning application proposes converting the club into temporary accommodation for up to 15 people and using the ground floor for three shops.

A supporting letter says the property was purchased by the developer in June, who mistakenly believed he could renovate the first floor accommodation without planning permission.

The letter says the applicant apologises for this, and that he was “driven by the urgent need to provide accommodation for homeless families”.

Proposed changes, some of which have been carried out, include converting the first floor to provide eight bedrooms and a kitchen area.

The plans include three ground floor bedsits and the removal of a bedroom to allow for two separate dining areas.

A rear extension to the property will be knocked down, creating an amenity area for sitting out and drying clothes, according to the plans.

Three shops could also be added to the ground floor, and a secure storage area for bikes, rubbish and recycling will be provided.

Biodiversity enhancements are also proposed, in the form of bird and bat boxes.

A supporting statement says the building was “falling into such disrepair”, that there was “even interest in its demolition”.

However it says the proposed development will ensure the building has “a positive future and continues to play an important role in the local community”.

Torfaen council will assess the plans in the coming months.