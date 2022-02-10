NEWPORT County AFC could lock horns with a pair of familiar faces when Oldham head to Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Latics boss John Sheridan is returning to the Exiles, who he managed briefly in 2015/16 and he could call on two players who were with James Rowberry’s squad until recently.

Midfielder Chris Missilou joined County in the summer but was a fringe figure and, after making four League Two appearances, was released in December.

The 29-year-old returned to Oldham, who he played for between 2018 and 2020, and has been a key figure in their good form.

Missilou came off the bench in the 3-0 defeat at Harrogate but started in the 0-0 draw with Rochdale, 1-0 win at Scunthorpe and 2-1 success against Bristol Rovers.

He has been joined at Boundary Park by Tope Obadeyi, who is also enjoying a second spell in Oldham.

The attacking midfielder was on trial with County in pre-season and while he didn’t get a contract, he remained with the Exiles to stay fit and featured for the development team.

The 32-year-old from Birmingham has travelled well in his career and features Bolton, Swindon, Rochdale, Shrewsbury, Chesterfield, Rochdale, Bury, Plymouth, Rio Ave in Portugal, Sochaux in France plus Kilmarnock and Dundee United on his CV.

Sheridan said about the England U19 and U20 international: “Tope kept fit at Newport earlier in the season after a difficult period for everyone over the last 18 months with limited football.

"He’s a good player and a good character though and as soon as I had the chance to bring him in and have him around the squad it was a no-brainer, especially the situation the club’s in at the moment and how we need to be more attack-minded.

"This will be the fourth time that we’ve worked together, so I’ll get the best out of him and hopefully he'll add a few goals as well.

“But one thing the fans can rely on is he will give it his all when out there and to be fair to him he's ready to play.”