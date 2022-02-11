A LIST of the latest open warrants issued for people living in Gwent.

Nigel Williams, 51, of no fixed abode in Caerphilly, is accused of three offences.

He allegedly assaulted a woman in Blackwood by beating her on September 6, 2021.

On the same date he allegedly used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour aimed towards the same woman with intent to cause her distress, harrassment or alarm.

He is also accused of behaving in the same way towards a man with intent to cause harrassment, distress or alarm.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued because the offences are punishable with imprisonment.

Graham Flemming, 41, of Thistle Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, is wanted for not answering bail.

He is accused of being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Cwmbran on Wednesday, January 12.

Flemming is accused of not surrendering to custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 8, after being released on bail on January 12.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Luke Edwards, 23, of Malpas Road in Newport is accused of drug driving.

Mr Edwards allegedly drove a car on Pugsely Street in Newport on August 27, 2021, while having Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood - the most psychoactive component contributing to the behavioral toxicity of cannabis.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable with jail time.

READ MORE:

Michael Lee Steed, 33, of Dunstable Road in Rignland, Newport is also wanted for drug driving charges.

Mr Steed is accused of driving on the A4042 in Newport on August 15, 2021, while having a controlled substance in his blood.

Again, he is accused of having Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest without bail as the offence in punishable with imprisonment.

Sophie Thomas, 23, of Sycamore Road in Blaenavon, is accused of drink driving.

She allegedly drove a car on the A4043 in Torfaen while over the limit.

Ms Thomas is accuesd of having 138 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of her blood.

The limit for Wales, England and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood.

Because the offence is punishable with imprisonment, a warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued.