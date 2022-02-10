THIS week we asked our readers to share their best pictures of the region - and hundreds responded.

From frosty mornings, local beauty spots, sun rises and cycle paths - readers shared the images of Gwent they love. Below we have featured just a few.

Reader Sarah Biggs captured a misty morning at Tredegar House

Deb Pugh loves Folly Mountain in Pontypool

Paula Edwards shared her favourite spot - Forest Drive

Mark Kidley picked the mighty Caerphilly Castle

Joanne Lynn-Williams also loves Tredegar House woodland

Larry Wilkie loves to watch the sunset at Goldcliff

Sarah Davey loves the sea wall

Dale Cottrell wanted us to see Blaen Bran in Cwmbran

Ethan Fowler loves the view over the town bridge in Newport

Shaun Neilson loves the cycle path at Caerleon