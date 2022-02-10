THIS week we asked our readers to share their best pictures of the region - and hundreds responded.
From frosty mornings, local beauty spots, sun rises and cycle paths - readers shared the images of Gwent they love. Below we have featured just a few.
Reader Sarah Biggs captured a misty morning at Tredegar House
Deb Pugh loves Folly Mountain in Pontypool
Paula Edwards shared her favourite spot - Forest Drive
Mark Kidley picked the mighty Caerphilly Castle
Joanne Lynn-Williams also loves Tredegar House woodland
Larry Wilkie loves to watch the sunset at Goldcliff
Sarah Davey loves the sea wall
Dale Cottrell wanted us to see Blaen Bran in Cwmbran
Ethan Fowler loves the view over the town bridge in Newport
Shaun Neilson loves the cycle path at Caerleon
