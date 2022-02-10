BRITISH Transport Police are investigating an alleged homophobic assault which occurred on a train from Cardiff to Newport.
The above CCTV image has been released in connection with the incident.
At around 11pm on Sunday, November 21, an altercation took place on the train between two groups of passengers.
As the train neared Newport station, one of the men walked past the other group again and, without notice, punched the victim in the face, causing injury.
The victim’s friends intervened, and the man proceeded to verbally abuse them and make homophobic comments towards the victim.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 598 of 21/11/21.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.