PUBLIC Health Wales has reported five Covid-related deaths – with two of those in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB).

Public Health Wales’ Covid death toll, throughout the entire Covid pandemic, now stands at 6,894 which includes 1,172 in Aneurin Bevan UHB.

According to the latest data from Public Health Wales there were 1,761 newly confirmed cases of Covid.

Of these, 279 are reportedly in the Gwent region.

Public Health Wales data includes 73 newly confirmed Covid cases in Caerphilly, 72 in Newport, 53 in Monmouthshire, 41 in Torfaen and 40 in Blaenau Gwent.

READ MORE:

The newly reported cases of Covid, based on Public Health Wales data, is as follows:

  • Anglesey - 27
  • Blaenau Gwent - 40
  • Bridgend - 48
  • Caerphilly - 73
  • Cardiff - 232
  • Carmarthenshire - 149
  • Ceredigion - 76
  • Conwy - 62
  • Denbighshire - 34
  • Flintshire - 65
  • Gwynedd - 72
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 33
  • Monmouthshire - 53
  • Neath Port Talbot - 54
  • Newport - 72
  • Pembrokeshire - 83
  • Powys - 78
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 102
  • Swansea - 153
  • Torfaen - 41
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 74
  • Wrexham – 55
  • Unknown location - 10
  • Resident outside Wales – 75