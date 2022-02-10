ROSS Moriarty has replaced Dragons teammate Aaron Wainwright in the Wales XV for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Moriarty will start in the back row at Principality Stadium after coming off the bench in the 29-7 loss to Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

The combative forward lines up at number eight and joins forces with Dragons teammate Taine Basham and Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan, who will make his Test debut.

Lock Will Rowlands makes it a trio of Dragons in the starting line-up with Wainwright selected as a replacement to make it a Rodney Parade quartet.

Ben Carter misses out after coming off the bench in Dublin after a late call-up for Seb Davies, who is fit to face the Scots.

Wayne Pivac has been forced into a change in midfield with Josh Adams out because of a calf injury, leading to a start for Owen Watkin with Jonathan Davies set for a 100th cap as a replacement.

Captain Dan Biggar is certain to bring up his international century while Alex Cuthbert is selected on the wing with Johnny McNicholl missing out.

Head coach Pivac said: “With Ross Moriarty now having had more training and game time under his belt we think he’s the right guy to start.

“Jac Morgan comes in for his debut. He’s someone that’s really impressed us in training. He’s worked very, very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he’s very good over the ball.

“We expect Scotland to come down full of confidence. They’ve started with a good win. Across the board they are very competitive and committed side that throws everything at every play.

"We know that’s going to be tough work for us and a big challenge that we’re looking forward to and are up for."

WALES

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 75 caps)

14. Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 48 caps)

13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 27 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 17 caps)

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 13 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 96 caps), captain

9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 30 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 39 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 24 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 61 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 14 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 30 caps), vice-captain

6. Taine Basham (Dragons – 8 caps)

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – uncapped)

8. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 50 caps)

Replacements

16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 1 cap)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 6 caps)

18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 35 caps)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 66 caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 14 caps)

23. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 93 caps)