FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.
A Welsh Government spokesman said the first minister tested positive after taking a PCR test.
The news comes as the Welsh Government cabinet is due to meet today to discuss the latest review of coronavirus legislation. An announcement is expected this evening or tomorrow morning.
Economy minister Vaughan Gething is now scheduled to take tomorrow's update briefing.
Mr Drakeford did not appear in person for First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, instead taking questions from his office.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment