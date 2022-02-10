FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

A Welsh Government spokesman said the first minister tested positive after taking a PCR test.

The news comes as the Welsh Government cabinet is due to meet today to discuss the latest review of coronavirus legislation. An announcement is expected this evening or tomorrow morning.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething is now scheduled to take tomorrow's update briefing.

Mr Drakeford did not appear in person for First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, instead taking questions from his office.

 