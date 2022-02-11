LATERAL flow testing kits are being made available at a number of “hubs” across Newport, as part of the city’s plans to tackle covid.
With national restrictions having eased in recent weeks, and the omicron wave of the virus having passed its peak, city leaders are now considering the next steps as part of long term plans to cope with the potentially deadly disease.
And, with offices, sporting venues and nightclubs having opened up again, members of the public are being urged to act responsibly – by testing themselves for covid before going out into crowded or enclosed spaces.
As part of these plans, lateral flow tests – the do-it-at-home kits which allow people to test themselves for the coronavirus, are being made readily available across Newport.
Currently, the lateral flow kits can be collected from the majority of pharmacies in the city, and through the government online or by calling 119.
But, as of Wednesday, February 9, they are available from a number of council facilities across the city.
These include community hubs and city libraries, in a bid to make the kits as accessible to as many people as possible.
At each of the collection points, each person will be able to collect a maximum of two boxes of lateral flow tests.
Each box contains seven individual tests.
Full list of council lateral flow collection points
Lateral flow test kits can be collected from the following city council premises:
West hub - Maesglas Community Centre
Bideford Road, Newport, NP20 3XT
Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm
North hub - Bettws Community Centre
43 The Precinct, Bettws, NP20 7TN
Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm
Central hub - Pill Millennium Centre
Courtybella Terrace, Newport, NP20 2GH
Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm
East hub - Ringland Community Centre
282 Ringland Circle, Newport, NP19 9PS
Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4.30pm
Rogerstone Library
Castle View, 146 Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, NP10 9EL
Opening times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9.30am - 1pm and 2pm - 4.30pm
Saturday: 9.30am - 1pm
Wednesday: Closed
More information can be found online here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.