LATERAL flow testing kits are being made available at a number of “hubs” across Newport, as part of the city’s plans to tackle covid.

With national restrictions having eased in recent weeks, and the omicron wave of the virus having passed its peak, city leaders are now considering the next steps as part of long term plans to cope with the potentially deadly disease.

And, with offices, sporting venues and nightclubs having opened up again, members of the public are being urged to act responsibly – by testing themselves for covid before going out into crowded or enclosed spaces.

As part of these plans, lateral flow tests – the do-it-at-home kits which allow people to test themselves for the coronavirus, are being made readily available across Newport.

Currently, the lateral flow kits can be collected from the majority of pharmacies in the city, and through the government online or by calling 119.

But, as of Wednesday, February 9, they are available from a number of council facilities across the city.

These include community hubs and city libraries, in a bid to make the kits as accessible to as many people as possible.

At each of the collection points, each person will be able to collect a maximum of two boxes of lateral flow tests.

Each box contains seven individual tests.

Full list of council lateral flow collection points

Lateral flow test kits can be collected from the following city council premises:

West hub - Maesglas Community Centre

Bideford Road, Newport, NP20 3XT

Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm

North hub - Bettws Community Centre

43 The Precinct, Bettws, NP20 7TN

Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm

Central hub - Pill Millennium Centre

Courtybella Terrace, Newport, NP20 2GH

Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm

East hub - Ringland Community Centre

282 Ringland Circle, Newport, NP19 9PS

Opening times: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4.30pm

Rogerstone Library

Castle View, 146 Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, NP10 9EL

Opening times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9.30am - 1pm and 2pm - 4.30pm

Saturday: 9.30am - 1pm

Wednesday: Closed

More information can be found online here.