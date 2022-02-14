NEWPORT West MP Ruth Jones has called on Boris Johnson to resign after she blamed him for leader of the opposition Keir Starmer being mobbed.

Mrs Jones said that Mr Johnson's "careless" comments led to to Mr Starmer being mobbed earlier this month and having to be escorted to a car by police for his safety.

The mob was heard repeating comments made by Mr Johnson in the House of Commons as he tried to defend himself from calls to resign following the Partygate scandal.

Mrs Jones said in the House of Commons last week that the prime minister would be better off singing Careless Whisper instead of I Will Survive, as he has been reported to have done when welcoming new communications director Guto Harri.

She then went on to say that Boris Johnson's comments in 2017 when he was foreign secretary led to the imprisonment on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Mrs Jones then said that her "friend" Keir Starmer was "hounded by thugs" outside of Parliament because of "the careless, disgraceful words of the prime minister".

She went on to ask if the prime minister would "do the decent thing and reconsider his words, repent and resign?"

Mr Johnson responded that the blames lies with the "thugs and yobs" who harrassed Mr Starmer and in the case of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with Iran.

READ MORE:

Separately, Mrs Jones commented on the incident involving Mr Starmer, saying: "The protest that targeted Keir Starmer is very concerning.

"I have no doubt in my mind that this targeted mob was a result of Boris Johnson’s comment in the House of Commons just last week.

"The prime ministers’ words have consequences, and these consequences negatively impact our democracy here in the UK.

"Not only is the type of behaviour on our streets worrying for current elected representatives, but it damages our democracy by discouraging future candidates too."

When asked about her own security arrangements, Mrs Jones said: ""We receive advice and training which is regularly updated, and we have protective measures in place but of course, we cannot disclose what they are.

"We do regular risk assessments and liaise with the local police on a weekly basis, and I must say, they have been very helpful."