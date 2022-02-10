THIS film shows the suspects in the Ryan O’Connor murder trial being chased through Cardiff by police in a high-speed pursuit after they allegedly killed the Newport man.
The jury saw the dash cam footage as part of the prosecution’s evidence against Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, Elliott Fiteni, Kyle Raisis and Joseph Jeremy.
Jurors have been shown footage of the defendants being chased through Cardiff by police in a high-speed pursuit
The five Cardiff men are accused of murdering 26-year-old Mr O’Connor last summer during an alleged robbery for his Gucci bag.
Jurors were told the defendants were arrested around an hour after the 26-year-old died in Alway, Newport, on the night of Thursday, June 10, 2021.
MORE NEWS: Watch: Arrest footage after alleged murder of Ryan O’Connor
They were chased by police and taken into custody after the stolen Ford Fiesta they were travelling in crashed in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff.
Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau; Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode; Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode; Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, and Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, deny murder.
They have also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and robbery.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.