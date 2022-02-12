IT IS fair to say that Alway has a reputation among many in Newport as one of the more troubled areas of the city.

However, this is not a completely fair assessment.

While the area certainly has issues, so does every other part of Newport - and every area in every city in the world.

And, just like every place in the world, there are positives to the area that deserve celebrating.

Cllr Debbie Harvey has lived in Alway all her life and says that she wouldn't consider living anywhere else.

Cllr Harvey said: "As someone who has been born and brought up in Alway I am fed up of outsiders calling it a rough area.

"I say outsiders as the majority of families on Alway will all say the same thing, it’s a few youngsters and not all from this area.

"Yes, I am fed up when I read all bad news about Alway, more so when it comes from people who don't even live here - what would they know?"

Cllr Harvey said that there are hugely positive aspects of the community that can sometimes be overshadowed by the reputation Alway has of being troubled.

She said the volunteers in the community are really making a difference and make her proud of the area.

In particular, she singles out Carl Samuels, who runs Alway Amateur Boxing Club, for praise.

"Carl Samuels at Alway Boxing Gym has made a brilliant impact on the youngsters and adults in Alway, whether it’s fitness, or boxing or even a chat his gym is open every night with a minimal charge," said Cllr Harvey.

"He is an Alway born and bred man, we cannot thank him enough for the service he is providing for our youth in Alway.

"He will not stand for any messing about - behave or leave.

"He is busy every night which is a testament to the way he works in Alway."

Alway Amateur Boxing Club

Alway ABC may look a bit run down from the outside due to unfinished stairs, but Cllr Harvey is working on getting funding to give it the appearance it deserves.

"It’s my goal now to get some funding or donations to get the gym finished for him," she said. "If any social landlords or builders want to help please get in touch."

Just a stone's throw away from Alway Boxing Club is the recently built community garden and allotment.

The garden, built by Newport City Homes, Lovell and Keep Wales Tidy, is intended for volunteers to grow food to donate to food banks.

It is also going to be a learning resource for local schools to teach children about nature.

The site isn't quite ready yet, but already schools are planning on using the resource.

Cllr Harvey said: "Alway allotment at the back of the bungalows is amazing, the volunteers have worked wonders there.

"So much so the head of Alway Primary Mr Hughes would love the chance for the children of Alway to also engage in that area."

The garden will open later this year, with seeds being planted this month.

Alway Community Garden

Onwards from the garden lies Lliswerry Pond, which has another group of volunteers doing their part to help the community.

Ben Edmunds and Leanne Tutton recently took over the running of the pond with Angling Watch UK and have organised many events for the community.

Events for children occur regularly at the pond when it is open and everyone is welcome to join.

Many do, with large parts of the community turning up including the local PCSOs.

However, causing trouble will not be tolerated and repeated breaking of the rules will result in being ejected from the pond.

Mr Edmunds believes that the group helps to curb anti-social behaviour in young people in the area by giving them an outlet.

Mr Edmunds said: "We can help them go the right way in life."

Cllr Harvey said: "Lliswerry Ponds, what can I say, this pond is so tranquil you can recharge your mind, fish, they have ‘muddy play’ for the toddlers who come in so clean and leave the exact opposite but they absolutely love it there.

"Ben and Leanne have engaged with youngsters with learning difficulties and the photos they put up are incredible, the smiles on the faces and the engagement was amazing.

"I am aware that Ben and Leanne are also in contact with Newport Veterans Hub, which again are an amazing group.

"Lliswerry Pond is run by volunteers, the work hours they put in between them is amazing, from litter picking to Pat Bills and Swan Rescue, the incredible work ethic and commitment from all the volunteers is first class.

"Alway would be very much the poorer if it wasn't for our volunteers."

Lliswerry Pond

Proof if proof were needed that there are things and people worth celebrating in Alway, the area should not be judged solely on the bad.

There are improvements that can be made, but that is true of everywhere and it is clear there are people who are actively trying to make a difference in the area.

"Alway is a unique estate, with hard working families, it's not right the area gets slated, we are a village type area with all walks of life, living together," said Cllr Harvey.

"I love my ward, I would never move anywhere else it's full of kind people more than happy to help where they can, people ask why? It's simple really - It's Alway, it’s what we do!"

This article is part of the 'Our City' series of features that take a look at the challenges Newport faces, but also celebrating the positives.