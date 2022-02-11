Author and comedian Adam Kay has announced he is going on his biggest ever tour later this year.

This Is Going to Hurt...More will kick off at Edinburgh Usher Hall on September 7 and come to Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, September 17.

Kay, 41, from Brighton, has also announced the release of his new book, Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Ran Out of Patients in September.

Stories from the book will be included in the tour, as well as his best-selling book This Is Going to Hurt.

The book has been made into a new BBC series which has been created, written and produced by Kay.

🩺🚨NEWS🚨🩺 This September I’ll be heading off on my biggest tour ever - THIS IS GOING TO HURT… MORE. Includes stories from my new book, Undoctored. I’ll be playing arenas, including Wembley. Bloody hell. Tickets on sale Friday 10am from https://t.co/CJipy6Msa8 pic.twitter.com/3hE0LomnTz — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) February 7, 2022

The first episode aired on Tuesday, February 8 at 9pm on BBC One and stars Ben Whishaw as Adam.

The books and series are based on the diaries from Kay's career as a doctor from 2004 to 2010.

He has performed at six sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has sold more than 2.5 million copies of his first book.

How to get tickets for Cardiff

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 11.

Tickets will be available to buy on Ticketmaster here.

His new book, Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Ran Out of Patients, is released on September 15 and can be pre-ordered on the Waterstones website.

Adam Kay's This Is Going to Hurt...More tour dates