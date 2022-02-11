WALES are asking for more of the same from rising Dragons star Taine Basham despite his back row switch for the Six Nations clash against Scotland.

The 22-year-old from Talywain will wear 6 rather than 7 on his back in Cardiff after Wayne Pivac brought in Ospreys openside Jac Morgan along with abrasive Dragons forward Ross Moriarty.

Basham was one of the few players to leave Dublin with his reputation intact after the 29-7 loss to Ireland on opening weekend.

The dynamic forward made 22 tackles without a fail, carried the ball 15 times for 34 metres and scored a consolation try.

Head coach Wayne Pivac might have tinkered with the back row balance but wants Basham to stay on the same path.

ENERGY: Taine Basham on the charge for Wales in Ireland

"We were very happy with Taine. He is a young man that is advancing his game every week," said the Wales boss.

"He is working very hard and is a good listener, taking on board what the experienced players and coaches are telling him.

"He is playing with a smile on his face and is enjoying his rugby. He is playing very well so it's more of the same for him.

"It's just the number on their back with the way that we play, outside of the set piece not a lot will change for Taine and Jac."

Basham has previously played at number eight for the Dragons but never blindside, where Moriarty has predominantly played under Pivac.

The head coach confirmed that Moriarty will pack down at eight and carry from the base of the scrum with Basham and Morgan providing mobility, backed up by versatile Dragons back rower Aaron Wainwright.

Good luck trying to tackle Jac Morgan! 🔥



Brilliantly evades multiple tackles for his second try of the game, and a third for @scarlets_rugby 🔴 pic.twitter.com/x1IgUSjPX6 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2021

"We think the enthusiasm and qualities Jac will bring, as well as Taine's speed and power, it's not a bad combination," said Pivac.

"We're going to lack in the lineout as a result. Let's be honest, they're not the tallest of men so we've got to be a little bit creative in what we do there.

"It's a good challenge for the coaches but I just think it's exciting, seeing those two on the pitch at the same time. Ross was very keen to start and we're hoping he'll go well at 8."