We are on the search for Gwent's Instagram fans.

Today we meet Jason Burgess, 47, a warehouse working from Pontypool.

His Instagram page, which he set up in 2017, can be found at www.instagram.com/Jasonburge55. He currently has 260 followers.

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I set up my Instagram account as I wanted to share my photographs with more people around the world. My Instagram is made up of pictures of my travels.

What has been your favourite post?

The Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. It's my original home and every time I see the bridge it gives me a homely feel.

Why is Gwent special to you? Name three great things if you can!

Gwent is special to me as I started married life here in 2002 and my family is growing up here.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

It's the speed that you can share your images with anyone and everyone.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

I like to follow people from other countries who still do old film photography.

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I met old friends that I have not heard from in a long time.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Always follow for follow and like posts which also helps.