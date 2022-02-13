THIS picture shows when former Wales rugby star John Perkins visited Pontymoile Primary School for a tea party and presented youngsters with sports awards.
Mr Perkins, pictured centre right, was chairman of Pontypool RFC in 1993 when this picture was taken.
Pictured next to Mr Perkins is school caretaker Peter Tucker, who organised the event.
